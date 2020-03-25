Chris Jericho announced on Instagram that his band Fozzy had to reschedule their 'Save the World' tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour instead of being in the spring will now be in July and August. Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored on the new date.

Jericho wrote, "In light of the situation surrounding the #Coronavirus pandemic, @fozzyrock are rescheduling our spring #SaveTheWorldTour until July & August! All additional info can be found at fozzyrock.com! Tix purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored on the new date....Hope to ROCK with you guys again soon! We have also reschedule Nashville for Aug 30 at @thecowannashville! If your plans have changed, contact your point of purchase for refunds.)"

The band will be touring with Through Fire and Royal Bliss, Black Satellite, and Zero Theorem.

According to Loudwire, Fozzy has been working on new music and a new album could be released in the fall.

Below you can read Chris Jericho's Instagram post about the new tour dates: