TMZ Sports caught up with Chris Jericho to ask about his upcoming tour with his band, Fozzy. Jericho reportedly arranged the dates so it won't conflict with his AEW appearances in April and May.

The former AEW World Champion was asked if the concert was still on, despite the current worldwide Coronavirus situation.

"Why wouldn't it?" Jericho responded. He was then informed Pearl Jam had recently cancelled an event because of what's going on.

"I don't think the public should panic so much," Jericho said. "[We're still going on] unless the cops tells us we can't."

Jericho then referred to the reaction to the Coronavirus as "mass hysteria."

You can check out Jericho's comments in the video above.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TMZ Sports and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.