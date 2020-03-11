The official Twitter account for the city of Tampa, Florida said WWE's WrestleMania 36 is still planned to go on as scheduled.

The Tampa Twitter account responded to a fan today after they asked if there were any updates on WrestleMania 36 moving forward due to the coronavirus.

"Hello, at this time @WrestleMania is still planned to proceed on schedule. Please contact the @WWE with questions about cancellations. The City is currently monitoring the spread of coronavirus and will work with venues as needed," the city account tweeted.

The official Visit Tampa Bay Twitter account also responded to a fan who asked for updates on the big event.

"WrestleMania 36 currently remains on schedule. If you have any additional questions, please reach out to [email protected] for more details," they wrote back on @VisitTampaBay.

The World Health Organization announced today that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic, a threat to the whole world. The virus has hit more than 100 countries, and has infected more than 120,000 people and killed more than 4,300 worldwide. It was reported today that it could take 18 months for a coronavirus vaccine to be created.

There have been numerous changes to sporting events and large gatherings across the world, with some events and competitions moving forward without crowds, and some being nixed altogether, including South By Southwest and Coachella. As noted, Tampa city officials will join Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Thursday to discuss canceling or postponing major events in the city due to the virus. WrestleMania 36 will surely be one of the events discussed at Thursday's meeting. WrestleMania 36 is scheduled for April 5 at Raymond James Stadium, but fans from around the world will fly into the city earlier in the week for numerous WWE and non-WWE wrestling events.

As noted, WWE issued a statement to ESPN on March 4 and said they are moving forward with the biggest event of the year.

"The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events," WWE said in the statement.

