It was announced CM Punk will be returning to WWE Backstage on next week's show.
Punk last appeared on the February 11 episode, featuring Charlotte as the in-studio guest. You can check out a recap of that show by clicking here.
NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will be next week's in-studio guest.
Ripley is set to face Charlotte at WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium on April 5.
You are NOT going to want to miss next week's episode of #WWEBackstage featuring @RheaRipley_WWE and @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/FXOC3oSm4M— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 11, 2020