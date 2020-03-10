It was announced CM Punk will be returning to WWE Backstage on next week's show.

Punk last appeared on the February 11 episode, featuring Charlotte as the in-studio guest. You can check out a recap of that show by clicking here.

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will be next week's in-studio guest.

Ripley is set to face Charlotte at WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium on April 5.