As noted earlier this week, Shawn Spears and Tully Blanchard have asked people to submit 30-second videos on why they would be the best partner for Spears.

Cody Rhodes commented about the search tonight on social media about how the AEW company inbox has crashed because of all the submissions. He also called the search "fun stuff."

His full tweet was, "The company inbox legitimately crashed with these damn submissions. Not sure who Tully will pick, but he's still looking at submissions. Write somebody in...Fun stuff https://twitter.com/perfec10n/status/1235754796956749825 …"

Shawn Spears gave an update about the search tonight on Twitter too. He shared that Tully is reviewing each of the applicants very closely. Spears even created a poll for fans to pick the best. The poll includes indie wrestler and model Anthony Bowens, WhatCulture's Simon Miller, and former CZW World Heavyweight Champion Robert "Ego" Anthony.

The 30-second videos can be sent via social media with the #SearchForSpears" hashtag. They can also be sent to [email protected] You must be 18 or older.

