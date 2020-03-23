AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes will be doing guest commentary on this week's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

Cody took to Twitter this evening to announce that he would be doing live Dynamite commentary with Tony Schiavone.

"This Wednesday I'll be joining @tonyschiavone24 on commentary LIVE for #AEWDynamite," Cody wrote. "(I have a bad habit on commentary that I'll be totally leaning into, and hopefully it turns into something fun for the fans watching at home) More info to come..."

There's no word yet on if Jim Ross and Excalibur will also call the action during this week's Dynamite episode, but we will keep you updated.

Cody is also scheduled to wrestle Jimmy Havoc during Wednesday's Dynamite show. Havoc responded to Cody's tweet and warned him.

"Not if I take your tongue you won't be," Havoc wrote.

Below is Cody's full tweet, along with the current line-up for Wednesday's Dynamite episode, which will take place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL with no regular crowd in attendance:

* Kenny Omega defends the AAA Mega Title against Sammy Guevara

* Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack Match

* Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends in a Parking Lot Street Fight

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho confrontation