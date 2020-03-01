Colt Cabana made a surprise appearance during the AEW Revolution: The Buy In pre-show, where he helped make the save for SCU after their loss to the Dark Order. During last night's media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed Cabana had signed with AEW and is working in a variety of roles for the company.

"Colt's working here, Colt does a variety of things, he's already started as an announcer and now he's gonna be working as a wrestler," Khan said. "He's debuted in a situation where you can kind of see—I could definitely see Colt wrestling for us on a regular basis. He can chip in as a commentator, and also as a coach. He's a really valuable mind."

Khan was then asked if Cabana is exclusive to All Elite Wrestling.

"He's signed here, my discretion—like a lot of people who are signed here—Colt can work other places," Khan responded.

Cabana also commented on Twitter about his new home.

"As @TonyKhan said last night, I've signed with @AEWrestling & @AEWonTNT. I've had different goals & ideas throughout my career in wrestling. Right now, to be involved on a national TV show & product with my friends and equals...it's all I can ask for! This will be fun! Thanks."