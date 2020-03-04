Colt Cabana will make his AEW Dynamite debut during tonight's episode on TNT.

AEW has announced that Colt will team with SCU (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian) to face The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver) in a big eight-man tag team match.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's Dynamite episode:

* Colt Cabana and SCU (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver)

* Lance Archer debuts

* New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

* PAC vs. Chuck Taylor

* Leva Bates vs. Big Swole

Tonight's Dynamite show, the Denver area debut for the company, will take place from the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage.