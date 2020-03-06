- It looks like King Baron Corbin vs. Elias could be a new feud for WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 36. Tonight's SmackDown on FOX saw Elias interrupt Corbin's interview with Kayla Braxton by playing his guitar backstage. Corbin talked trash to Elias and warned him that he would have to answer his King if he kept acting that way. You can see footage from the segment above.

WWE Now goes live before WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT Kayla Braxton and Mike Rome host a special live edition of WWE Now to preview all the action of WWE Elimination Chamber, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, featuring Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and Natalya as special guests. Check out this unique, live look at Superstars before WWE Elimination Chamber!

- The next 2020 WWE Hall of Famer will be revealed during next Thursday's "After The Bell" podcast with host Corey Graves, as announced on tonight's SmackDown by Graves and Michael Cole.

WWE has already confirmed Batista, the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins and JBL for the 2020 Class. Rumored names to be announced include "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith and Jushin Thunder Liger.