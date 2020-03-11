The second WWE NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" Ladder Match qualifier has been announced for tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network.

The match will see Mia Yim take on Dakota Kai. Sarah Schreiber confirmed the match on WWE's The Bump earlier today.

As noted, Chelsea Green defeated Shotzi Blackheart on last Wednesday's NXT episode to qualify for the Ladder Match. The "Takeover: Tampa Bay" event will feature a multi-woman Ladder Match with the winner going on to challenge the NXT Women's Champion at a later date after WrestleMania 36.

WrestleMania 36 will see Rhea Ripley defend her title against Charlotte Flair, and the winner will defend that title against the Takeover Ladder Match winner in the near future.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's NXT episode, which will air live from the WWE Performance Center instead of the NXT Arena at Full Sail University:

* Takeover Ladder Match Qualifier: Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim

* NXT Tag Team Champions The BroserWeights defend against Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish

* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defends against Cameron Grimes