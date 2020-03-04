The Steel Cage match between Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox will open tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Kai and Raquel Gonzalez appeared on WWE's The Bump this morning to announce that the match will open this week's show.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live NXT coverage. Below is the current line-up:

* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage match opens the show

* Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream in a Steel Cage match

* Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* What's next for Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor vs. Imperium, and more