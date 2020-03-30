- WWE posted this video of Daniel Bryan interrupting a recent training session with Drew Gulak, to take a phone call from wife Brie Bella and announce Thursday's season 5 premiere of WWE's Total Bellas on the E! network. Gulak ordered Bryan to get back to work, but then he apparently called his wife, Liz Dietz, to tell her about the show premiering early this Thursday, April 2, instead of next Thursday, April 9.

Below is a new Total Bellas season 5 trailer from WWE.

- WWE stock was down 1.07% today, closing at $33.44 after opening at $34.03 per share. Today's high was $34.73 and the low was $32.80.

- As noted earlier, WWE announced that a new "Where Are They Now?" episode will premiere on the WWE Network this week, featuring former WWE Superstars Gene Snitsky and Eva Marie. They will be available on-demand at 10am ET this Thursday, April 2.

You can click here for the full schedule of programming for WrestleMania 36 Week on the WWE Network.

Below are new photos of Eva and Snitsky that WWE tweeted out today from filming. Snitsky left WWE on December 11, 2008 after requesting his release. Eva left WWE on August 4, 2017 after parting ways with the company. Thursday's new episode will feature recent footage of both Alumni Superstars.