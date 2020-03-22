Earlier this month at WWE Elimination Chamber, Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak in singles competition. The following Friday on SmackDown, Gulak helped make the save after Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura attempted to gang up on Bryan.

Since then, Bryan and Gulak have formed a bond where Gulak is looking to make Bryan an even better wrestler, showing Bryan different exercises on social media. On this past Friday's SmackDown, Bryan and Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in tag team action.

Before their match, Bryan and Gulak did a warm-up (seen in the gif below), which is one that NJPW star Yuji Nagata would do with recently retired NJPW star, Manabu Nakanishi.

"It's not really good (laughs)!!" Nagata wrote on Twitter about Bryan and Gulka's warm-up.

"Sorry Nagata-San! We'll do better next time! #GetBetterEveryDay #CoachGulak #BryanGulakConnection," Bryan responded.

Chad Gable (aka Shorty G) then got into the conversation, "I could fit a 747 through the gap in those elbows. And where's the lat control? When you guys are truly ready, let me know."

This prompted Bryan to consider a possible addition to the team.

"[Thinking emoji] Curious on people's thoughts of @WWEGable adding on to the already fantastic coaching @DrewGulak. What would you all think of a #BryanGulakGableConnection?"