Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX main event saw Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler win a six-team Gauntlet Match to earn the right to enter Sunday's Elimination Chamber match last.

In other news for Sunday's pay-per-view, Daniel Bryan issued a challenge to Drew Gulak on tonight's SmackDown episode. That match looks to be on for the Chamber pay-per-view.

Gulak responded to the challenge on Twitter and wrote, "The last time I competed at home in Philly I successfully defended my Cruiserweight Championship. When I return this Sunday I will teach the man who used to be known as "American Dragon" a thing or two as we step in the ring for the first time ever at #WWEChamber!"

The 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place this coming Sunday, March 8, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36.

Below is the updated card for the Chamber pay-per-view, along with Gulak's tweet:

Elimination Chamber Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka

Winner will face RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)

3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Murphy and Seth Rollins vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade (c)

No DQ Match

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak