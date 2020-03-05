The main event of last night's AEW Dynamite was Darby Allin and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley versus Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. On his way through the crowd, Moxley was taken out by members of the Inner Circle, effectively removing him from the match.

Allin still wanted to go, so it became essentially a two-on-one handicap match. Near the end of the bout, Allin went for a suicide dive on Jericho, but Jericho landed Judas Effect (spinning back elbow) that caught Allin flush to the side of the head.

It looks like that spot sent Allin to the hospital after the show as the AEW star wrote on Twitter, "Still waiting to hear back when I can get in that ring. After getting my skull smashed."

Allin then tweeted out, "we meet again," showing video of a hospital waiting room.

No word on a diagnosis or if Allin will miss any time in the ring.