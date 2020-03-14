Darby Allin has become one of the fastest rising stars in AEW since. Allin was at the New York Toy Fair where he discussed how skateboarding is a big reason why his mindset towards fear and injuries is different from others in wrestling.

"All the years of skateboarding that I've done its trained me, because I've fallen on concrete my whole life and at the end of the day I really don't care if I break my arm or break anything," Allin said. "I know that sound ludicrous and crazy but it's in my nature. Can't explain but there's no real fear when I step in the ring."

AEW announced they will be releasing their first action figures in August called Unrivaled with the initial wave including The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes. Allin was asked about AEW releasing their first line and potentially having his own AEW action figure one day.

"I've been looking forward to this, it's insane," Allin said. "AEW starts in October and what we've been able to accomplish in such short time is insane. These toys being released, this is a big milestone for sure and I'm definitely happy to be a part of it.

"I'm all down for making things custom for me because I'm a very artistic person myself and I totally want everything I do to have its own Darby Allin feel to it."

Allin also revealed that he is making his own movie this summer.

"I did go to film school and I am making a new movie," Allin stated. "I did the screenwriting and directing in it, but I'm not acting in it. I have all my crazy friends and family members acting in it and we're going to start making that in June."

The second wave of AEW action figures is set to include Hangman Adam Page, Jon Moxley, MJF, Dustin Rhodes, Pentagon and Fenix. Fans looking to grab a Darby Allin figure will most likely have to wait for the third wave.

