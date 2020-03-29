Darby Allin and Chris Jericho spoke with the New York Post about Allin's evolution in AEW. Allin is known for his skateboarding skills, and it was Jericho who wanted him to ride it each time he went to the ring.

"I didn't want to make it look like I was taking skateboarding and using that as like a marketing thing for wrestling," Allin recalled.

"He didn't want to ride the skateboard down," Jericho said. "I go, 'No, you're riding the f---ing skateboard down every night.'"

"Then I said, 'S---, I really actually skate, so I might as well actually use it,'" Allin said after Jericho's advice.

Allin also has carved a nice niche with fans through videos he's produced for many of his feuds. Allin said he was appreciative that Jericho and others have seen his drive and put his own content on Dynamite.

"I feel like people like Chris sees that," Allin said. "They know that this kid wants it as opposed to someone who sits on their ass and waits to be told what to do. Half the time, I'm not told what to do and I just make a video. I'll show up and be like, 'Yo, put this on TV.' It's nice that way. He's helped out a lot bringing that to the light of day.

"It's insane, I'm not taking anything for granted. That's why I work as hard as I do and produce as much video as I do is because I want this to last as long as possible. I don't want it to be a thing that ends tomorrow."

On this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Allin defeated Kip Sabian.