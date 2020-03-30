- Men's Health recently posted the video above featuring Drew McIntyre's chest workout. His workout consisted of Barbell Bench Press, Dumbbell Chest Flys, Dumbbell Bench Press, Banded Pull Downs, Alternating Bicep Curls and Barbell Bicep Curls.

- FanDuel Group announced the official launch of its new "Free to Play Fantasy Contest" for WrestleMania 36 this weekend. The contest, which will be in a daily fantasy game format, will have a $100 salary cap and patrons will pick a team of superstars who are scheduled to participate in matches at the event on April 4 and 5. Players will need to balance the salary cap to build the ultimate team - just like daily fantasy contests for football, baseball, basketball and other fantasy contests on FanDuel.

Players will have to lock in their lineup for the two-day event on Saturday by 7 PM ET. The scoring categories include points for Signature Move Hit, Put Someone Through A Table, Foreign Object Used, Top Turnbuckle Move Hit and more.

There are already more than 19,000 players who have submitted lineups and FanDuel will be giving away $5,000 in prize money for this contest.

- Mandy Rose posted the bikini video below to promote Fashion Nova. Her storyline boyfriend, Dolph Ziggler, responded to the video, writing, "them triceps though...[fire emoji] [horseshoe emoji] [fire emoji]"