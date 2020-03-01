During the media scrum immediately following AEW Revolution, Dustin Rhodes commented on his loss to Jake Hager and his plans to join the tag team division with a new team.

Rhodes opened the pay-per-view's main card in a losing effort to Jake Hager. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Rhodes for his thoughts on the loss against Hager. Rhodes detailed his feelings.

"I'm a little upset, right now," Rhodes said. "I'm not going to lie about it, disappointed in myself. Had a hell of a year, hell of a pay-per-view with Cody. Come back and ya know, just a little disappointed in myself."

The 31-year veteran continued by sharing plans on his new direction, involving a new AEW tag team.

"Think it may be time for me to uh, maybe reach out and take a partner for a little while," Rhodes stated. "QT Marshall has been there with the Nightmare Family for quite some time, and I want to give him a chance. So, you're going to be seeing a lot of us together. It's going to help my body tremendously and QT is the right man. He's tough, he's been in the business a long time. And I think he deserves a shot."

Rhodes would continue by sharing his sister-in-law, Brandi Rhodes, would also have a part in the new tag team, "And of course, we have a secret weapon. That secret weapon is Brandi. And Brandi will also be there as our manager and help us on the path to tag team gold, hopefully."

QT Marshall is best known for his time at Ring of Honor, and serves as AEW's Associate Producer. Marshall has been featured on a few AEW Dark episodes, and last wrestled on the Feb. 19 episode of Dark with Rhodes, defeating Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears in a tag team match.

Later during Rhodes' part of the media scrum, the 50-year-old drove home his plans with Marshall, emphasizing his history as a "gatekeeper" of tag team wrestling.

"But I think this right here, needs to be recognized," Rhodes said, gesturing to Marshall. "Because I am a gatekeeper for tag team wrestling. I've been through so many tag team wrestlers. Like [the] Barry Windham's, the Booker-T's. And I have history with tag team wrestlers, with my brother. And I can get the job done. And I want to give QT Marshall a chance. I think he's the man to do it, because he knows the family better than anybody, and I trust him with my life. I trust him."

The name for the new tag team? They're still talking that over.

"Trying to call ourselves the Natural Nightmares, maybe?" Rhodes asked the members of the media, "Sounds pretty good, right?"

You can check out Rhodes' full comments during the scrum in the video above.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc.