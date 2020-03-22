Edge recently appeared on Gorilla Position to discuss his upcoming match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. The former multiple time World Champion noted that the situation with this year's WrestleMania happening without fans in attendance is not ideal.

"There's been the empty area match with Mick [Foley] and Rock but nothing like this," Edge admitted. "Nothing like WrestleMania in an empty Performance Center. It hasn't been done. Sure it's not ideal. We all get it, but we have to make do. We have to figure out, we have to adapt, and that's what this whole thing will be."

Edge believes he will be able to pull the match off with Orton despite not having a live crowd. Edge admitted that the challenge of the match excites him.

"I know and I feel confident because I know in Randy I have one of, and I don't say this lightly, one of the best ever," Edge said. "Or possibly, and it's all subjective, truly the best to ever do this. Now you get my brains and his natural ability on this thing and I'm excited. I'm excited for what we can do and what we can bring to the audience.

"All bets are off. There's no rules. It's an entirely blank canvas and when I think back to Christian and I versus the Hardys in the first ever tag team ladder match, we had a blank canvas and look how that turned out."

