WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with DigitalSpy and said WrestleMania 36 is taking place this year to provide the world with an "outlet" during the difficult times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This year more than any year we are all in the midst of something we have never experienced before, the world really needs outlets," Edge said. "Whether that is books, whether that is movies, whatever it is, just to be able to try and forget and laugh and have fun and remember what it is to be human. That's why we're doing this. There's one reason. That's the reason."

Edge, who is set to face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania, said it's an honor to still be able to perform for fans, despite the closed-set with no fans in attendance.

"As long we can try and be as responsible and as safe as we can, why wouldn't we try and do this for everyone?" he said. "As a performer, that's what we want to do. If we can do that and if people watch and can have fun for a few hours then our mission is accomplished. It's a privilege, it's an honor, it's also a responsibility – and it's one that I know all of us don't take lightly. There's a reason the show is going on. Those are the reasons why."

Regarding his WWE return at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view earlier this year, The Rated R Superstar admitted that it was the first time in his pro wrestling career where he found himself being nervous.

"At the Royal Rumble, that was the first time I ever felt nerves," he admitted. "Once the music hit, then it was just… you can't explain it. You can't do it justice. There is no way to explain this melting pot of things that all came together, after nine years being off and being forced to retire.

"It is a story that has never happened before and to be in the center of that is just overwhelming, it really is. I don't know if I have fully wrapped my mind around the whole thing."