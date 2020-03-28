Earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Edge honored Umaga on his birthday in an Instagram post. The former WWE Superstar passed away in December of 2009 at the age of 36.

Edge posted photos of himself and Umaga when the two teamed together in WWE. Playing off of Umaga's face paint and "Samoa" stomach tattoo, Edge painted himself up in somewhat similar fashion, hiding from Umaga all day so he could first see it in the ring.

"There's a little backstory to these pics. Umaga, aka Ecky, aka Uce (if he liked you) and I traveled together quite a bit. We also teamed together on a lot of house shows (non televised). The first pics are from a one-time only main event in Lexington, KY. Umaga/Edge vs. The Hurricane and The Great Khali. Yes, that was the main event. Thank god for Hurricane. Anyway I hatched a plan to supply The Samoan Bulldozer with a new partner: The Canadian Backraker.

"I hid from him all night and with @sinnbodhi artistic flare we sharpied Canada across my stomach, to match Eck's Samoa stomach tat. I ribbed myself, it took weeks to come off fully. Thankfully we wised up and used paint for my tribal maple leaf facial design. Seeing the look on his face captured in the first two pics made it worthwhile. The last pic is how I felt. I always knew he had my back. Miss you Uce. Happy birthday."

In the comments, Shane Helms recalled being kept in the ring most of the match to keep The Great Khali out.

"We had a blast that night. I remember going to tag out once and you pulled me back and said, 'Nah, you stay in!' Y'all kept my ass in the ring 99% of the match. Great times. Thanks for the memories buddy. And Happy Birthday Uce! Miss ya."