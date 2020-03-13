Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion nZo (Enzo Amore) delivered a pizza and a Funko Pop toy to a fan named Destiny today for her 15th birthday.

He wrote, "I delivered a pizza to my biggest little fan today! [smirking face emoji] Her name is destiny, she's been loyal & loving since I've known her & am glad I had a chance to wish her a happy birthday in person!"

Enzo is receiving props from fans and wrestlers on social media for his birthday surprise. You can see his full tweet and video below, along with replies from WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Vince Russo, Eddie Edwards, The Blue Meanie, and Brian Pillman Jr., who said no one treats their fans like nZo does. Enzo also received a positive response from TJP on his Instagram post of the video.

