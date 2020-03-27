The critically acclaimed ESPN 30 for 30 on Ric Flair's life and career, 30 for 30: Nature Boy, will re-air this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN leading into the Wrestlemania 32 encore.

The documentary first premiered on November 7, 2017. It features two in-depth conversations between director Rory Karpf and Flair over a 16-month span, as well as interviews with Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Ricky Steamboat, Baby Doll, Tully Blanchard, The Undertaker, Arn Anderson, Shawn Michaels, Sting and Road Warrior Animal, as well as his family.

"I grew up a huge wrestling fan in the 1980s and I was captivated by Ric Flair," director Rory Karpf said. "It's been a personally rewarding experience to tell the story of arguably the greatest wrestler of all time. Ric's story transcends the wrestling business, and my hope is that it will appeal to wrestling and non-wrestling fans alike."

Flair discussed the documentary in 2015 and what it entailed.

"Well, it's my whole life," Flair said. "It [has] a little bit to do with my airplane crash, of course, and then coming back from that. And then the titles and the championships and it touches a lot on my personal life, which has been up and down.

"Right now, it's perfect, but I had a couple rough years there. And it talks about my son, Reid. [ESPN] wanted to talk about him, how special he was to me. And then, a lot about Ashley, Charlotte, who is now the champion in WWE, the Divas division. And about my other two children, Megan and David. So, it was very nice. And then, it talked about where I am today".

30 for 30: Nature Boy airs this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the WrestleMania 32 encore at 7:00 p.m. ET.