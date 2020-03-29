Former three-time WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres appeared on Ring The Belle to speak about winning the title in 2011, getting tired of playing the babyface, having to convince WWE to dropping the title to Kaitlyn in 2013, and Kaitlyn accidentally winning the number contender battle royal in 2012.

At the 2011 Royal Rumble, Torres was a late addition to the Divas Championship Match that featured then-champion Natalya, Layla, and Michelle McCool. Torres went on to win the title, finding out about the plans the morning of the show.

"It was a surprise to me, too," Torres said. "Literally that morning, I find out and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, okay this is happening.' And you don't always know the reasons why things turn out the way they did, but I'm glad it did. It was a part of my career, it was a really meaningful match and there were some meaningful stories that were going on for that time."

For most of her six-year career in WWE, Eve played a babyface, something that she eventually grew tired of. In 2011, she got a chance to be on the bad side in her storyline with Zack Ryder.

"Turning heel was so much fun for me," Torres recalled. "I was so over being a babyface. I was like no one's buying this. Let's just get over it! And having a meaningful story that people connected with a good babyface like Zack Ryder to work with. This was everything to me, and I really started having fun with wrestling."

In 2013, Eve was planning on finishing up her career with WWE and wanted to make sure when she left, what happened at the end mattered. Eve said she had to work hard on WWE so she could drop the title to Kaitlyn.

"I told them that I was gonna be moving on from WWE," Torres stated. "At the time, they were not investing in women's stories, and it was gonna be one of those things where I just went away. One thing I wanted when I left was to make this Divas Championship mean something a little bit more than what it did. And to pass that on [to Kaitlyn], I had to work very hard for that. I fought for that moment because they weren't gonna give it to us. I wanted this title to matter, I wanted women's wrestling to matter. And it's a drop in the bucket of where we're at now, but for me, it was really meaningful that I was finally able to pass something on. That was just special to me."

Torres also discussed botching the end of a number one contender Battle Royal in 2012 (video below) that led to Kaitlyn winning. Despite the mistake, she felt it made for a more interesting storyline.

"Sometimes the best stories come from mistakes," Torres said. "It was basically a botched spot where I was supposed to win and she did. She won the battle royal, and I was in tears afterward. I was like, 'Oh my God, I ruined everything.' But honestly, it created a more interesting story. Had that not happened, it probably would have been a very cookie-cutter Women's Title experience. It just made it more interesting. So in hindsight, I'm so glad that happened."

You can check out Torres' full comments in the video above.