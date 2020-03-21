Former three-time WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres appeared on Ring The Belle to talk about numerous topics, including leaving WWE at the peak of her career, her potential return, and wanting to go against WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Near the end of her WWE career, Eve won the Divas Championship and held it for 121 days before dropping it to Kaitlyn on the RAW 20th Anniversary Special in January of 2013. Eve was asked about deciding to leave WWE shortly after.

"I honestly felt like there was a ceiling for me that I was not able to break," Torres recalled. "We've come so far. Where the women's division is now, if you had told me when I was there that women were gonna headline WrestleMania. I would have said, 'Get out of here. That's never gonna happen.' I felt like I was being controlled by other things that weren't just me or my skill set or my work ethic, and I didn't like that."

Since her retirement from the ring, Torres has been an Ambassador for WWE, making sporadic appearances over the past few years. Torres noted if she did make a return to the ring, she'd like to face Becky Lynch.

"I am obsessed with the women's roster right now," Torres said. "There are great talents, but there are so many different characters that I'm just loving. Obviously, I love Becky Lynch. She's 'The Man,' right? So I would love to face her if I came back. If I stopped having kids, then maybe that will happen."

You can check out Torres' full comments in the video above.