The UFC decided to still have UFC Fight Night 170 in Brazil Saturday, moving the card up and putting it on ESPN. For Charles Oliveira, the decision paid off, as he scored a submission victory over Kevin Lee in the main event.

While most other sports went on hiatus this past week, the UFC elected to remain on course. No fans were allowed inside the arena, but the show went on anyway.

Oliveira, a native of Brazil, earned his seventh consecutive finish to tie Chuck Liddell for the second-most in UFC history. He also tied Donald Cerrone with his 16th Octagon finish.

The card also featured Gilbert Burns besting Demian Maia, Renato Moicano defeating Damir Hadzovic and Nikita Krylov taking out Johnny Walker.

Complete results are below:

Charles Oliveira def. Kevin Lee via submission (guillotine choke) at :28 of Round 3

Gilbert Burns def. Demian Maia via TKO (strikes) at 2:34 of Round 1

Renato Moicano def. Damir Hadzovic via submission (rear-naked choke) at :44 of Round 1

Nikita Krylov def. Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Francisco Trinaldo def. John Makdessi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Brandon Moreno def. Jussier Formiga via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Amanda Ribas def. Randa Markos via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Alexey Kunchenko via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola declared a majority draw (28-29, 28-28, 28-28)

Maryna Moroz def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

David Dvorak def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bea Malecki def. Veronica Macedo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)