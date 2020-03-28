- Above is a WWE playlist featuring intros from every WrestleMania over the years.

- WWE Network News reported WWE 24: Edge - The Second Mountain will premiere on the WWE Network immediately after the second night of WrestleMania on Sunday, April 5. Edge made his in-ring return back in January at the Royal Rumble and will have a Last Man Standing Match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

- BT Sport revealed they will have its own WrestleMania promo dropping tomorrow. The promo will feature Drew McIntyre during his time in Scotland. McIntyre commented about his preparation for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

"I was always inspired by @theslystallone in Rocky & his preparation for Drago in the Russian snow. Of course I have to take my #WrestleMania training one step further heading back to the freezing cold, snowy Scottish highlands...in my wrestling gear to prepare for Brock Lesnar."