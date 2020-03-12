The new Fast & Furious movie, F9, starring John Cena in a major role, has been postponed until April of 2021. The movie was set to release on Friday, May 22nd, however was pushed back due to the Coronavirus.

"To our family of Fast fans everywhere, We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga That's why it's especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film," a statement from the movie's official social media accounts read. "It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.

"We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We'll see you next spring."

Cena plays the role of Jacob Toretto, the younger brother of Vin Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto, who is the main villain of the film.

You can check out the statement below: