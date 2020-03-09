Friday's WWE SmackDown was the go-home episode for WWE Elimination Chamber and drew an average of 2.456 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up slightly from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.453 million viewers. This number is down 9% from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.687 million viewers for the Super ShowDown go-home episode.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 1.0 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week (tied with 20/20 and behind Shark Tank at at 0.8). SmackDown came in tied at #1 (with Hawaii Five-O) in the 18-34 demo this week, for the fourth week in a row. SmackDown tied for #4 in the 25-54 demo, with Dateline, Blue Bloods, and MacGyver, behind Shark Tank, which ranked #1 with a 1.1 rating in the demo.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, 20/20, Lincoln Rhyme and Dateline. Blue Bloods topped the night in viewership with 7.311 million viewers.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-40 demographic

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode