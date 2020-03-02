Friday's WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from WWE Super ShowDown plus John Cena's return, drew an average of 2.687 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.717 million viewers. This number is up 8% from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.484 million viewers for the Super ShowDown go-home episode.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 1.0 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the third week in a row. SmackDown came in at #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the third week in a row. SmackDown tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo, with Dateline, Shark Tank and MacGyver, behind Hawaii Five-0, which ranked #1 with a 1.1 rating in the demo.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the second week in a row, behind Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, 20/20, Lincoln Rhyme and Dateline. Hawaii Five-0 topped the night in viewership with 6.814 million viewers.

Live PD on A&E topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and 1.940 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.191 million viewers, ranking #11 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode