As seen above and below, E! has released two new preview clips for the season 5 premiere of WWE's Total Bellas, featuring 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. The new season premieres this Thursday, April 2 at 9pm ET.

The clip above features Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan asking daughter Birdie if she wanted a brother or a sister, before Brie knew she was pregnant with baby #2. The video at the bottom of this post shows Brie feeling the awkward tension after Nikki Bella jumps the gun on moving to Arizona with Artem Chigvintsev.

TV guides have also released the synopsis for the first and second episode of the new season. The first episode will focus on Nikki's relationship with Artem, and how the family questions if they're moving too fast. There will also be a major disagreement between Bryan and Brie.

The second episode will focus on The Bella Twins' upcoming book, and their decision to reconnect with their estranged father, which starts a major conflict with their mother Kathy. The second episode will also feature Artem teaching Nikki about how to be a responsible homeowner.

You can see both synopses below:

"Brave New Bellas, April 2: The Bella Twins are back; Nicole's steamy romance with her "Dancing With the Stars" partner, Artem Chigvintsev, hits a roadblock after family and friends question if they're moving too fast; Brie and Bryan have a major disagreement."

"The Book Of Bella, April 9: Brie and Nicole's upcoming book and decision to reconnect with their estranged father opens up old wounds and starts a major conflict with their mother, Kathy; Artem tries to teach Nicole how to be a responsible homeowner."