FITE announced today that it will offer WWE WrestleMania 36 this weekend, both in the U.S. as well as in select international territories. It is the first time that FITE will be carrying a WWE pay-per-view.

FITE will offer the two-day weekend package on PPV in English and Spanish, in addition to a custom live chat so that viewers around the world will have the opportunity to enjoy a live discussion of the event.

Customers will have the option to purchase the Saturday, April 4 event and / or the Sunday, April 5 event, or buy the Weekend Package for additional savings over individual buys. Pay-Per-View purchases on FITE will include replays, DVR functionality and can be viewed online, PC, mobile devices, Smart TV or their favorite OTT device. You can order the event on FITE by clicking here.