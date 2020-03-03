- Marty Scurll will be facing PJ Black at Face2FaceWrestling's Bruggadown Barbados event this Saturday in Barbados. It is the first pro wrestling to take place on the island country. Also on the card, former WWE Diva Melina will battle Renee Michelle, Carlito will clash with Chris Masters, Matt Sydal will face Flip Gordon and more. Brian Cage and Melissa Santos are also scheduled to appear. For more information you can visit Face2facewrestling.com/barbados.

- Former WWE Superstar Snitsky will be returning to the ring for Tommy Fierro's new promotion Retro Championship Wrestling on April 24th in Totowa, NJ at the Totowa PAL. WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana will be debuting as the Commissioner for show, which will also feature a Retro Rumble (Royal Rumble style match) to crown the first ever Retro Championship Wrestling Champion. 80's Wrestler Sunny Beach will also be debuting as a manager on this show. Crowbar, LA Smooth, Danny Inferno, Lance Anoa'i, Shockwave The Robot, Rhett Titus and others are also schedule. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

- Impact Wrestling today announced a new television distribution deal with Discovery India. As part of the agreement, Discovery will broadcast 12 monthly IMPACT Plus specials on DSPORT and DSPORT HD across the Indian subcontinent. The exclusive deal will include monthly specials from IMPACT Wrestling's IMPACT Plus service, including Sacrifice from February and Lockdown in March.

"IMPACT Wrestling has always maintained a strong presence in India and the Indian sub-continent where our passionate fan base continues to grow," said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. "With our volume of events increasing over the last two years, there has been more demand for exclusive and original IMPACT Wrestling content in the market. We are excited to be partnering with Discovery India to launch our monthly IMPACT Plus specials on DSPORT and look forward to continued international growth and expansion opportunities."