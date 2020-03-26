Last May, the wrestling world was in shock when former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro had passed away. During their interview on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, "KAYfABE" producers Christy Hemme, Gail Kim and Lita spoke out about her tragic passing, and how their new project is focused on telling stories similar to Massaro's.

"For me, it was extremely heavy, because knowing her story, and knowing that we'd seen her multiple times, and knowing that this woman needed help, and she's crying out for help, and not connecting with her, broke my heart," Hemme said sadly. "Because I knew. In my gut, I knew. For me, that was like, 'Oh my God, I have a voice in this world, and we all go through all this stuff.' But, when you see something, it's like, to not see something to not connect to her in that way and to have regret, which I have regret with her. I can say for me, moving past that situation, I'll never have regret with another person that I feel compelled to communicate with in some way."

Lita also added that she had regret as well towards Massaro's situation. She mentions that it's hard to comprehend that someone might need help for their traumatic situations, especially since our society has taught us to move past them.

"You want to believe that they're not, even though, you have like a gut feeling like you know, 'I think this person might need some help,'" Lita added. "But then you're like 'They're probably fine.' It's not that you're ignoring their call, it's that you want to believe that they're not hurting or struggling as much as they probably were, at that time."

Kim noted a few weeks before Massaro passed, that they were in contact about possibly having Massaro make an in-ring return on Impact Wrestling.

"I had contact with her, probably a couple of weeks before that [her passing]," Kim stated. "She wanted to get back into wrestling. She was like 'Hey Gail, is there any way that I could work with Impact Wrestling?' I was like, 'Yeah, definitely when you get back in the ring, send me your stuff.' She seemed so positive and upbeat and everything.

"I know, one of my checks accidentally got mailed to her, so, I just had recent contact with her. It's just shocking. After she passed and after all this stuff happened, she was supposed to mail me that check, and I just thought 'Ok, nothing happened, whatever.' I didn't really care about it, to be honest. [After she passed] I got it, and it had a note written from her. When I got it, I was like 'Oh my God.' It was crazy."

You can view their full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chasing Glory- Lilian Garcia with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.