Game Changer Wrestling's Acid Cup 2 kicked off tonight at an undisclosed location. The show streamed live at www.IndependentWrestling.TV.

The two-night event was created to raise funds for wrestlers who have recently lost bookings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Donations can be made here.

Below are the results from night one:

* KTB defeated Cole Radrick

* "The Iron Demon" Shane Mercer defeated Lucky 13

* Allie Kat defeated Atticus Cogar

* Jordan Oliver defeated Ellis Taylor

* Matthew Justice defeated Jimmy Lloyd

* Blake Christian defeated Benjamin Carter

* "Dirty Daddy" Chris Dickinson defeated "El Presidente" Pinkie Sanchez

* Main Event: Nick Gage defeated 1 Called Manders

