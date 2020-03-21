Night two of GCW The Acid Cup 2 took place last night where fans watching along could donate to the wrestlers working at the event. As of this writing, the event raised $11,718.
The show featured a 16-person tournament with Chris Dickinson winning against Blake Christian in the finals.
Below are the full results:
* Shane Mercer defeated KTB (Quarterfinal Match)
* Blake Christian defeated Matthew Justice (Quarterfinal Match)
* Chris Dickinson defeated Allie Kat (Quarterfinal Match)
* Jordan Oliver defeated Nick Gage (Quarterfinal Match)
* Joey Janela defeated Jimmy Lloyd (Social Distancing Match)
* Chris Dickinson defeated Shane Mercer (Semifinal Match)
* Blake Christian defeated Jordan Oliver (Semifinal Match)
* Nick Gage won the Clusterf--- Match
* Chris Dickinson defeated Blake Christian (Finals)
Social Distancing match between @JANELABABY & @TheJimmyLLoyd ?? #GCWonIWTV @GCWrestling_ @indiewrestling https://t.co/DeKt8xsIKU pic.twitter.com/Re8ONAkX83— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 21, 2020
• CHRISTIAN VS OLIVER II •@Air_Blake2234 @GCWrestling_ #SLOWDOWNKID pic.twitter.com/UJnD2jSYI1— Jordan Oliver (@TheJordanOliver) March 21, 2020
Chris Dickinson vs Blake Christian in the @GCWrestling_ #AcidCup finals. pic.twitter.com/dkydXG1a2l— Earl Gardner Photography (@EarlWGardner) March 21, 2020