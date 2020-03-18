One of the top independent promotions in pro wrestling will be getting a lot more exposure.

Game Changer Wrestling announced a deal with Independent Wrestling TV that includes live streaming the promotion's shows.

A minimum of ten shows will be showcased on 2020, as well as classic GCW footage that will be added regularly to the IWTV VOD catalog. One of the first events that will be aired on IWTV will be on Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

Game Changer Wrestling has been the home to Bloodsport and matches like The Invisible Man v. The Invisible Stan. The current GCW World Champion is Rickey Shane Page. IndependentWrestling.TV is the home to a number of promotions, including Beyond Wrestling, CHIKARA, Glory Pro, Freelance and Black Label Pro.

You can check out the announcement below: