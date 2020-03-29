The match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania XX was overshadowed by the fact that wrestling fans found out that both superstars would in fact be leaving the WWE to pursue different paths after the event was over.

Lesnar would go on to become a UFC Heavyweight champion after a failed attempt at an NFL comeback while Goldberg would pursue several other opportunities including acting and hosting television shows.

Goldberg was a guest recently on Inside The Ropes, which can be seen in the video above, where he discussed the match, the fan reactions, and the eventual outcome.

"Here's the thing though. If you are presented with that scenario and you are Vince McMahon, what the hell do you do?", said Goldberg. "Who do you let win, who do you hate less?"

Speaking on Vince McMahon's match planning Goldberg went on to say, "I just wonder how he came to that decision. I really do because he wanted to kill me. I know he wanted to kill Brock. So, I guess he wanted to kill Brock more and that is why I won."

The fan reaction to the match is well documented with the crowd's constant booing and chanting "You sold out", even though Lesnar and Goldberg had gotten to the point where this should have went down as one of the greatest matches in WWE history in his opinion.

"Nobody cared", said Goldberg. "They wanted to yell and boo and do all that stuff, but I'll be damned if you tell me that in a match where you got me pressing Brock Lesnar up over his head and him pressing me up over his head. You can't tell me that's not one of the coolest things you could see in one match because no one has ever done it to me and no one has ever done it to him since that I know of."

That being said Goldberg still was hurt by the crowd reaction after trying to put on the best match possible.

"It was tough though," said Goldberg. "It hurt my heart. You don't feel appreciated after going out there and giving it your best."

The crowd reaction also affected Lesnar. Goldberg reflected on the beginning of the match where he thought Lesnar was actually going to kill him.

"The worst part about it was right in the beginning, when I got in the ring, I looked at Brock and I swear he wanted to kill me", said Goldberg. "I mean he had the worst look on his face. I was like uh-oh, oh God, what is going on here? Why is this the way that it is?"

The match would see Goldberg defeat Lesnar with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the special guest referee. Both Lesnar and Goldberg are currently back with WWE and are both champions. Brock Lesnar will be defending the WWE championship at Wrestlemania 36 against Drew McIntyre and Goldberg will be defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.

