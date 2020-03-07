Kenny Omega and Adam "Hangman" Page became the AEW tag team champions on the January 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite when they defeated SCU. Omega and Page have continued to defend their belts as recently as this past Saturday against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. Throughout their reign, they have teased the idea of tension between them due to Page disassociating himself with The Elite.

Omega and Page were at NY Toy Fair to promote AEWs first ever toy line, which has the first batch of stars including Omega and the second line including Page. Omega shared his thoughts on the potential tension between him and Page and them being the tag team champions.

"Tension? There's no tension, We're all elite," Omega said. "We've been elite since day one. Maybe the Bucks have issues with themselves, you know brothers have brotherly squabbles. But there's a reason why they aren't the champions and we are, probably because there's a little bit more chemistry here then there is there. Who am I to say?"

Page talked about his horse he debuted and rode to the ring at AEW All Out in August of last year and the reason he started drinking beer.

"He's dead now, my horse is dead now," Page said. "He passed away recently, his name was stoney, he was a good horse, but you know what I'd say that and the tag titles. Getting carried away by a sea of people and drowning in beer. That's what made it for me."

"Who the hell doesn't like beer?" Page said.

When asked about what they'd like to see with their future AEW figures, Page and Omega gave their specific additional accessories they'd like to see their figures have.

"I'd like a beer," Page said. "A cup for one hand, the other hand I'll have a pitcher. And with it, will come a keg."

"If i could have one prop it would be Barry Broom," Omega said. "It was my weapon of choice in the Moxley feud, the barb wire broom. That was a pretty cool thing, i don't know if I'll ever use it again but it lead to one of the most interesting and unique matches of my career. That generation will probably be skipped for season 2 or 3 but I like it."

