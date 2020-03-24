- Sasha Banks is calling on fans to help get her "Sky's the Limit (Remix)" theme song with Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer and cousin Snoop Dogg to #1 on Apple Music, YouTube and Spotify. As seen above, the WWE Music YouTube channel recently uploaded the theme, which was their first upload since adding The Fiend's theme song back in August.

"The #LegitBoss just dropped the hottest single of the year with @SnoopDogg. Available on @AppleMusic, @Spotify, and @YouTube," Banks tweeted. She added, "Let's make this #1"

- The Undertaker turns 55 years old today while Lacey Evans turns 30, Lana turns 35, Epico Colon turns 38, and Barry Horowitz turns 61.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter today with a warning for Charlotte Flair ahead of their match at WrestleMania 36. Ripley re-tweeted a post on Flair's "making history" promo from last night's RAW and said Flair better start living in the present.

"There is a reason why history is set in the past. Stepping into the ring at #WrestleMania36 will be the present... So you better start living in it! Also... Remember what happened last time you underestimated me?!...," Ripley wrote.

You can see her full tweet below: