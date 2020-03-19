Week 24 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 932,000 viewers on TNT, topping the 542,000 viewers garnered by WWE NXT on the USA Network by 72%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #20 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #81. AEW ranked #65 in viewership, while NXT ranked #85 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 766,000 viewers and ranked #25 in the Cable Top 150, and #75 in viewership, so the audience was up 22%. Last week's NXT episode drew 697,000 viewers and ranked #42 in the Cable Top 150, and #83 in viewership.

This is the lowest NXT viewership since the show began airing on the USA Network during Wednesday nights last fall.

AEW drew a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, topping the 0.16 rating that NXT drew in the same demo this week by 119%. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.26 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.21 in that demographic.

Both shows were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic this week. NXT aired with hosts Tom Phillips and Triple H introducing pre-recorded interviews with NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor at the WWE Performance Center, with no matches and no crowd. Dynamite was moved from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY to the home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL, with matches but no live audience, except for a few wrestlers sitting in to help provide some crowd noise.

Hannity on FOX News topped the night in viewership and the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, for the second week in a row, with a 0.50 rating, and 4.982 million viewers.

Chicago Med on NBC at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with 9.173 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX topped the 18-49 demographic with a 2.2 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode