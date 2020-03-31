Monday's WrestleMania 36 go-home edition of WWE RAW, the third red brand show to air from the WWE Performance Center with no crowd, drew an average of 1.924 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4% from last week's 2.006 million viewers for the second Performance Center episode. This is also the new second-lowest non-holiday RAW viewership in history, going back to the taped Christmas Week 2019 episode that aired on December 23, drawing 1.835 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.139 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.289 million), the second hour drew 1.986 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.004 million) and the final hour drew 1.646 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.726 million), a 23% drop from hour one.

This is the lowest third hour viewership of all-time, including holiday episodes.

RAW was #26 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Five, Special Report, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX & Friends, FOX News at Night, Last Word, All In with Chris Hayes, Situation Room, The Story, Cuomo Prime Time, Bill Hemmer Reports, America's Newsroom, America's Newsroom 2, America's Newsroom 3, Outnumbered, CNN Right Now, Outnumbered Overtime, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, Situation Room 2, Lead with Jake Tapper, and Anderson Cooper 360. WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.58. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.141 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta 9 topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and just 1.454 million viewers.

Once again, the cable news channels dominated on Monday night with coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The final network TV numbers are not available as of this writing but it looks like The Voice on NBC topped the night in viewership with more than 9.5 million viewers in both hours, also winning the night in the 18-34 demographic.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode