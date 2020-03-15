WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan announced on Twitter that his event, Hogan's Beach has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The event was supposed to take place on April 6 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

Hogan tweeted, "While we have been looking forward to an amazing party at The Hard Rock Pool @SHRTampa on 4/6/20, given recent events, for the health and safety of our guests, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Hogan's Beach Party. Stay tuned for new dates!"



In Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa's statement, they explained that those who purchased tickets to a postponed event are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for a new date to be announced. For those unable to attend a future postponed show, refunds will be available at the original point of purchase.

Lil Jon and Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, were also scheduled to be at Hogan's Beach.

