WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to social media to reminisce about his Icon vs. Icon WrestleMania X8 match that happened 18 years ago today, at the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It was nWo's Hollywood Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock, which Hogan ended up losing the match after The Rock pinned him.

Hulk Hogan posted on Facebook a video of the full match and wrote, "18 years ago today ( 3-17-02) one of the greatest Wrestlemania matches of all time went down at the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the second WrestleMania at that venue (following WrestleMania VI in 1990). Attendance: 68,237 Date: March 17, 2002"

nWo member Scott Hall (with Kevin Nash) wrestled against Stone Cold Steve Austin that night too. Stone Cold won the match.

Below you can read Hogan's Facebook post: