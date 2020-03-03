- Above is a bonus scene from "A Future WWE: The FCW Story" that premieres on the WWE Network at 10am ET this Sunday, focusing on the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory that became WWE NXT.

This clip features King Baron Corbin and former FCW President Steve Keirn, the former alligator hunter Skinner. They recall Corbin's eye-opening introduction to alligators in the wild.

- Sam Roberts has been announced as a second in-studio guest for WWE's The Bump tomorrow morning. As noted before, Sasha Banks will also be appearing in the studio. It was announced today that SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will join her. WWE NXT Superstars Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez will also be calling in.

- This week's WWE RAW from Brooklyn saw Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo team up to defeat WWE United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza. Carrillo, who will challenge Andrade at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday, took to Twitter today to thank Mysterio.

"the best team mate i could ever ask for, thanks @reymysterio for making this night special.. it's not a dream.. it's the reality! And at the end..the good ones always win. #RAW," Carrillo wrote.

You can see his full tweet below: