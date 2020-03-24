- Ring of Honor has announced an online Bracket of Honor to help distract and entertain fans during the coronavirus pandemic. The online fantasy tournament features top and current former ROH stars, including Samoa Joe, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Austin Aries, Cody Rhodes, Jay Lethal, PCO, and many others. Below are the announced details:

VOTING BEGINS FOR BRACKET OF HONOR With no college basketball tournament brackets to fill out this year, we're hoping to fill the void in some small way and provide a fun distraction for our fans at this difficult time. We've put together an online tournament featuring top current and former ROH stars. The field of 32 wrestlers is composed of the 27 men who have held the ROH World Championship plus five "wild-card" competitors. Winners in each matchup will be determined by your votes. The voting schedule is as follows: Opening Round: March 24-26

Second Round: March 27-30

Quarterfinals: March 31-April 2

Semifinals: April 3-6

Championship: April 7-10 VOTE NOW IN THE BRACKET OF HONOR!

- Impact Wrestling parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment announced today that Ariel Shnerer has been appointed as the new General Manager of The Fight Network. Shnerer has provided support for Impact content while working his way up at Fight Network, and will continue to help Impact in the new role. Below is the full announcement: