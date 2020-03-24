Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Commentators Josh Mathews and Don Callis welcome fans to a brand new episode of Impact! The show kicks off with an eight-man number one contender match for the X-Division Championship.

Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey vs. Acey Romero vs. DAGA vs. Rohit Raju vs. "The Golden Draw" Jake Crist vs. Trey vs. Cousin Jake

Everyone goes to the outside, except for Romero and Mack. Romero clotheslines Mack to the canvas. Bey and Trey run back in the ring and push Romero out. Bey and Trey exchange arm drags. Trey puts his hand out, and Bey rejects it with a kick. Bey sends Trey to the outside. Raju steps in. Bey sends Raju to the corner with a few back kicks. Raju comes back swinging and covers Bey, Cousin Jake runs in and breaks the pin. Jake powerbombs Raju to the mat. Jake Crist runs in and takes out Jake. Mack returns and powerslams Jake. Jake rolls out of the ring. Mack rolls over the top rope and takes out both Jakes on the outside. Daga comes in. Daga pulls through with several quick strikes on Raju. Romero is back in. Daga tries to take Romero down, but Romero flattens him. Romero climbs to the middle rope. Cousin Jake and Jake Crist run in and climb to the middle rope, along with Trey and Bey. Now, it looks like the tower of doom. All four men were able to send Romero down. Bey flies in the air and gets knocked out mid-air with a punch from Mack. Raju breaks up a pin. Daga catches Mack and throws Mack down on the canvas. Trey side steps Daga and then flies through the middle rope. Bey and Raju also fly out of the ring. Cousin Jake joins in on the action and flies out of the ring too. Romero thinks about doing it but gets caught with a superkick from Crist. After Romero puts Crist down, Romero follows through with his original plan and flies out of the ring. Mack gets a pin on Cousin Jake and wins the match!

Winner: Willie Mack

Willie Mack will have an opportunity to face Ace Austin for the X-Division Championship in the near future!

Backstage: Dave Crist is trying to pump Madman Fulton up. He wants him and Fulton to end their losing streak tonight. Jake Crist runs in and says he's concerned about Sami Callihan and this "test" he has for oVe. Dave believes that Sami would never betray his family.

Chase Stevens vs. Moose

[After some technical difficulties, the match is halfway over] Stevens powerslams Moose and covers him. Moose kicks out at 2. Moose picks up the win after planting the No Jackhammer Needed (spear).

Winner: Moose

Post-Match: Moose tries to destroy Stevens with a chair. Scott D'Amore comes out and warns Moose that another TNA veteran is coming for him. It's Suicide! Suicide flies off the top rope and takes Moose out.

At the Bar: Rosemary is talking to the bartender. Someone sitting at the bar comments back at Rosemary's remarks. It's Raven!

Nothing quite puts your lust for vengeance into perspective like running into @theraveneffect in a bar.



It's not a true blood feud unless you put 20 years into it. #IMPACTonAXSTV @WeAreRosemary pic.twitter.com/9Cl7wHAISt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2020

Backstage: Ace Austin, along with Reno Scum, congratulate Willie Mack for his win earlier tonight. Mack isn't buying it. He knows that Austin isn't that nice. He is ready for his opportunity to win the X-Division Championship. From behind, Johnny Swinger comes in and says he's still disappointed that the Mack N' Pack didn't work out.

Reno Scum vs. Rascalz (Wentz & Dez)

Adam Thornstowe comes in like a wrecking ball after power slamming Wentz. Luster "The Legend" takes hold of Dez before tagging Thornstowe in. Thornstowe locks Dez up. Dez breaks out and both men tag in their partners. Wentz speeds things up with multiple forearm/leg strike combinations. Dez and Wentz climb up the top ropes on the opposite sides of each other. Luster pushes Wentz off. Reno Scum knocks Dez out cold with a double foot stomp (from Thornstowe) and they win the match.

Winners: Reno Scum