Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to a brand new episode of Impact! The first match of the night is announced.

Josh Alexander (w/ Ethan Page) vs. Eddie Edwards

Alexander corners Edwards. Edwards reverses. Edwards connects a belly-to-belly suplex. Edwards corners Alexander again and lands a few chops. Alexander uppercuts Edwards and the fans boo loudly. On the outside, Edwards baseball slides towards Alexander and follows it up with another chop. After, both men head back into the ring. Alexander drives his boot into Edwards. Alexander covers, Edwards, kicks out at 2. Alexander locks Edwards up in the ropes. After breaking the hold, both men exchange forearm strikes. Edwards flies through the middle rope and sends Alexander into the guard rail. Back in the ring, Edwards covers Alexander, Alexander pops free at 2. Alexander has Edwards up and connects a spinning suplex. In the middle of the ring, both men exchange back-and-forth shots. Edwards connects a tiger bomb, then covers Alexander. Alexander kicks out at 2. Page grabs Edwards foot, which helps Alexander pick up the win.

Winner: Josh Alexander

Post-Match: The North is attacking Edwards. Tessa Blanchard runs out and helps Edwards take them out.

Backstage: The North is discussing Alexander's win just now. Page just can't fathom why Blanchard wants to stick her nose in The North's business. Page challenges Blanchard to a match tonight!

Up next, Kylie Rae returns to Impact!

Kylie Rae vs. Cassandra Golden

Golden wastes little time and attacks Rae from behind. Golden grabs hold of Rae's hair and throws her across the ring. Rae slips through the ropes and takes Golden down with the Kylie Special. Rae covers and Golden kicks out at 2. Rae follows it up with a senton, it still isn't enough. Next, she goes for a superkick. Rae floats over with a side leg sweep and locks in a crossface on Golden. Golden taps out.

Winner: Kylie Rae

Backstage: Jimmy Jacobs asks Rae how it feels to be back on Impact. Rae says that it's great to be back. She knew that Impact was her home. She announces that she just signed a contract with Impact!

After, Moose makes his way down to the ring.

Moose wants to reiterate that he is the best wrestler to have ever wrestled in this company, including those before him in TNA. Kid Kash makes his way down to the ring and confronts him. He starts off by saying he finds Moose to be an amazing athlete, however, he doesn't believe he would have ever measured up in TNA. Moose challenges Kash to a match.

Moose vs. Kid Kash

Moose begins the match by kicking Kash. Kash fights back with a hurricanrana. Moose connects the No Jackhammer Needed (spear) and wins the match.

Winner: Moose

Backstage: Jacobs interviews Acey Romero and Larry D, who announce they are forming a new tag team called XXXL! Fallah Bahh and TJP join in on the interview.

Next, Jacobs interviews Rich Swann. In the middle of their interview, Ace Austin comes in and interrupts them. He tells Jacobs to leave. Swann tells Austin to shut up after all his yapping. Swann knows that Willie Mack has his eyes set on winning the X-Division Championship. All of a sudden, there's a knock on Swann's door, it's Reno Scum. They attack Swann and their interview concludes.

Is there no low that @The_Ace_Austin won't sink to?



He sent his thugs Reno Scum to attack a recovering @GottaGetSwann. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/xpjXB6BDb5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 1, 2020

Backstage: Willie Mack is on the hunt to take Austin down.

After, "ICU" creator, Sami Callihan, makes his way down to the ring.







