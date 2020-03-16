Impact Wrestling has announced that the Lockdown pay-per-view scheduled for March 28 in Windsor, Ontario, and the March Breakdown event scheduled for March 29 in Belleville, Michigan, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement from Impact noted that they will update plans as the situation evolves.

"As a result of the continuing developments regarding COVID-19, Lockdown on March 28 in Windsor, ON and March Breakdown on March 29 in Belleville, MI have been postponed. Please pursue refunds through your original point of purchase," the statement on Twitter reads.

They continued, "We continue to monitor the situation actively and are reviewing the recommendations from the appropriate government agencies and local communities, particularly as they relate to There's No Place Like Home scheduled for April 3 and Rebellion scheduled for April 19. We will continue to update our plans as the situation evolves. In the meantime, you can still join us on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on @AXSTV for IMPACT."

Stay tuned for updates on the COVID-19 outbreak and the Impact schedule. You can see their full tweets below:

